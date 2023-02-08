Ride around town seated on Razor’s UB1 electric scooter at a new low of $238 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Razor UB1 Seated Electric Scooter for $238.22 shipped. Typically going for $500 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, it comes in at $95 below our last mention from October. This scooter makes it easier to get around the city than traditional models, thanks to its built-in seat and 8-inch pneumatic tires. The thumb-activated variable-speed electric throttle lets you easily cruise around at up to 13.5 MPH without having to twist your wrist. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 40 minutes before it’s time to plug in. Thanks to the aforementioned battery, you won’t have to worry about using a single drop of gas or oil when traveling on this scooter either. Keep reading for more.

Have kids that want to ride around the cul-de-sac this summer? Well, pick them up the Razor A Kick Scooter that’s available on Amazon for $44 right now. It’d be a great way to spend just a little bit of your savings from today’s lead deal while also letting the kids enjoy being outside and also getting a bit of exercise at the same time.

Listen to tunes when riding with Beats Flex that deliver Apple’s W1 chip for easy pairing and syncing across devices. Coming in several fun colors, these headphones are on sale for just $50 right now. Normally $70, today’s deal delivers the best deal that we’ve seen since way back in November, making now a great time to pick them up.

Razor UB1 Electric Scooter with Seat features:

The Razor UB1 seated electric scooter blends sophisticated design and unparalleled comfort with electric efficiency, speed, and reliability so you can sit back and enjoy the ride. Press the throttle to activate the power of the high-torque, brushless hub motor – then ride in style at speeds up to 13.5 mph (22 km/h) for up 40 minutes on a single charge. Folding handlebars and foot pegs and a retractable kickstand make the UB1 compact and easy to transport for last-mile commuting ease (where permitted).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!