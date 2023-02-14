Case-Mate’s delightfully-retro 30W USB-C GaN II Charger on sale for $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon now offers the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in four different styles, today’s offer is down from the regular $30 going rate and landing at the second-best price yet. Today’s offer comes within $4 of the all-time low and amounts to 30% in savings while also delivering the lowest price we’ve seen since back over Black Friday. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to compete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

If you’d rather ditch the retro stylings and just go score another capable USB-C charging solution, Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN Charger is also on sale. This new release just hit the scene last fall, and is now down to its best price yet at $19.50. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, with much of the same impressions carrying over to the Bio Lightning cable that is also now starting at an all-time low of $18.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!