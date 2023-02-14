Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to within $1 of the all-time low with ANC in tow at $89 (Save $61)

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $89 shipped for the Graphite style. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at the best price in months thanks to the $61 in savings attached today. This discount is $6 under our previous 1-day mention from last month and comes within $1 of the all-time low from back in October. Not to mention, today’s price cut even undercuts the Black Friday mention by an extra $1, as well.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s cases. These are something of a must for many 9to5Toys readers, and the brand makes everything from simplistic silicone styles to even more unique offerings that are shaped like classic Game Boys and more. Each of them sport a built-in carabiner for clipping to your bag, belt, or keys, as well as a soft, silicone design that’ll help fend off any damage to your shiny new earbuds.

Elsewhere in the Samsung stable as the week is now just getting going, we’re now tracking a notable chance to save on the Galaxy S22 5G as Amazon begins clearing out stock. This second-best discount yet now lands before the just-announced S23 series has even begun shipping and delivers $207 in savings thanks to a markdown at $643.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

