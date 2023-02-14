Cooler Master’s SK653 Bluetooth Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard returns to low of $90

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master SK653 Wireless Bluetooth Space Gray Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 40% discount, or solid $60 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before for this model. Previously it has only dipped as low as $120 while also reaching as high as $155 in recent times. The SK653 runs with the full-sized form factor with low-profile mechanical keys and includes a number pad with all the editing keys you could need. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use Bluetooth for wireless operation or connect the keyboard over USB-C for wired use. This Bluetooth support is also what gives it near-universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with the ability to switch between up to three connected devices. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the Cooler Master keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another keyboard to compare against before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the 2023 model SteelSereies Apex Pro TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $200, the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more. Per-key RGB backlighting is present here as well with a magnetic wrist rest to boot. You can connect to your computer over a 2.4GHz connection, Bluetooth 5.0, or even wired over USB-C.

Cooler Master SK653 Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard features:

The SK653 hybrid wireless mechanical keyboard redefines form and function for both work and play. The full-size layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body makes it a perfect companion to any work- or battlestation, while low profile mechanical switches and durable, ergonomic keycaps give you the same tactile satisfaction of a heavy-duty mechanical keyboard. Add in convenient hybrid wireless functionality that allows you the option of wired USB-C or Bluetooth 4.0.

