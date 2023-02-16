Motorola’s recently-released unlocked Moto G Play smartphone sees first discount to $150

Amazon is now offering the recently-released unlocked Moto G Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. Down from its launch price of $170 back in January, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked since it released, marking a new all-time low. Designed to work on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, the latest Moto G Play smartphone packs a 6.50-inch HD+ IPS display for watching your favorite YouTube videos, browsing social media, and more on-the-go. With up to 3-day battery life, this smartphone also packs 32GB of built-in storage which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. Plus, there’s a 16MP triple camera system around back to capture moments with the family this year. Learn more about the Moto G Play in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Update 2/16 @ 4:58 PM: Amazon is offering the unlocked Moto G Play 64GB Android Smartphone for $121.84 shipped. Down from $130 to $150, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, delivering a solid smartphone for those on a budget.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD card. Coming in at $13.50 on Amazon, it’s budget-friendly and expands your storage by four times to give you extra space for recording videos, taking photos, or keeping music offline for listening without data.

However, if you need to save even more and still want some extra storage, check out the 64GB Samsung Endurance PRO microSD card that’s on sale for just $10 at Amazon. Though, if you’re in the market for a more premium smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G 256GB just launched today and is already $100 off at Amazon.

Moto G Play features:

Your entertainment experience is amazing on a 6.5” HD+ display. And switching between apps or scrolling through websites is super smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. Take a break from the power outlet and stay charged with up to 3 days of battery life. Get pro-level, fast-focusing, sharp images with a 16MP AI-powered triple camera system. Don’t bother with a passcode. Just touch the fingerprint reader to unlock your phone instantly.

