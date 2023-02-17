Apple Pencil with USB-C adapter falls to $79 low in Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale, much more

It’s Presidents’ Day weekend and amongst all of the other discounts up for the taking through Monday, Best Buy is now launching its own 4-day sale. As the retailer tends to do every year, this time around you’ll be able to save on a collection of Apple Silicon Macs as well as Apple accessories, smart home gear, electric vehicles, and so much more. You’ll also enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale highlights or just shop the savings for yourself right here.

Kicking things off as we head into the holiday weekend, Best Buy is notably offering the first chance to save on the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter. Also matched at Amazon, both retailers are now dropping the recently-released accessory down to $79. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $20 in savings as well as the first chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Other Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale inclusions:

Then make sure to shop everything else in the annual Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale before the discounts all end come Monday. And as per usual, make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil expands the power of iPad and opens up new creative possibilities. It’s sensitive to pressure and tilt so you can easily vary line weight, create subtle shading and produce a wide range of artistic effects — just like a conventional pencil, but with pixel-perfect precision.

