Best new cologne for men this spring 2023: Dior, Creed Aventus dupe, more

Give yourself a new scent for this spring with cologne that just dropped to help you smell your absolute best. Get ready for compliments with new cologne from Dior, Valentino, Bath and Body Works, Dossier, and more. Better yet, we also added options that won’t break the bank with pricing starting at just $23. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks for spring 2023, and you will want to check out our latest guide to Lululemon’s Like New Program here.

Dior Homme Sport

Designed to keep you fresh, no matter the occasion, the new Dior Homme Sport cologne will be magnetic. This cologne is a spin-off of the classic Dior Homme with key notes of calabrian bergamot, elemi, pink pepper, frankincense, and warm woods. They also completely revamped the bottle with a clear glass design that’s chiseled with pure lines and topped with the line’s signature cap. Plus, you can find it in three size options and pricing ranges from $105 to $175.

Azzaro The Most Wanted Cologne

If you like a warm scent, the Azzaro The Most Wanted Cologne is a fantastic option. This cologne has a mix of toffee, bourbon vanilla, red ginger, and warm woods. With over 100 eviews from Sephora customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. It was also designed to make a statement with a 4/4 intensity. You can find it in two size options priced from $103.

Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Cologne

Valentino is known for its unique scents, and it recently debut Uomo Born in Roma Cologne. In the fragrance family, this is a warm and spicy scent with notes of vanilla, lavandin, and vetiver. This is a long-lasting scent, and Valentino states, “the vibrating scent is a playful duel between an explosion of freshness and deep sensuality.” It’s available in two size options, priced between $110 – $128, and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 500 positive reviews from Nordstrom customers.

Cremo Colgone

Looking for a budget-friendly option? Cremo has an array of beautiful colognes with pricing from just $23. Each scent is available in a luxury glass bottle and was made to be long-lasting without being overpowering. One of my favorite scents from this line is the Palo Santo cologne. This scent is refreshing and perfect for spring with notes of bright cardamom, dry papyrus, and palo santo. With 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dossier

Another budget-friendly alternative is Dossier. This brand makes alternatives to luxury perfumes. Creed Aventus is one of the best-selling cologne options on the market, however it comes with a steep price tag of around $335. However, Dossier’s Musky Oakmoss is a close replica and retails for just $49. This scent will leave an impression, and it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and has clean ingredients. The notes are apple, bergamont, birch, patchouli, musk, and amber.

Bath & Body Works

Finally, you will want to check out Bath and Body Works Smooth Amber Cologne. This warm scent has notes of warm amber, dried woods and neroli. Designed to smell like an earthy woodland quest, this scent is a must-try, and it comes with a budget-friendly price tag of $45.

