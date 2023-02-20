Smartphone Accessories: EXW 7.5W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station $25 (38% off), more

Woot via Amazon is offering the EXW 7.5W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $40 normal price, today’s deal delivers 38% in savings. In fact, it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to power your entire mobile Apple kit, this charging station features a built-in 7.5W MagSafe puck, an integrated 5W AirPods Qi pad, as well as an integrated 5W Apple Watch puck. All of this is run from a single 18W USB-C wall adapter that’s included with the purchase too, making for an all-in-one experience. Another bonus to this charging setup is that it folds flat when traveling to take up as little space as necessary in your bag.

3 in 1 Mag-Safe wireless charging station for multiple devices. iPhone fast charging station charge more efficiently with a strong magnetic connection. MagSafe will find iPhone itself and get to work, effectively simplifying and enhancing wireless charging. Foldable Magnetic Wireless charger pad include 3 upgraded independent coils. 3 in 1 Wireless charger takes about 2-3 hours to give your cell phone, watch, and earbuds a full charge. Wireless Charging Dock can be used in the office, at home, on the desk, and in the bedroom. It’s a Wireless charging pad, charging station and charger stand for multiple devices. Foldable magnetic wireless charger can easily put into pocket, backpack or suitcase. Wireless charger for apple is a good choice as a gift.

