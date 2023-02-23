Join Sam’s Club for $25 and get $20 off for travel and entertainment (Reg. $70)

With the cost of living rising steeply, finding ways to reduce your bills is a smart move. With Sam’s Club, you get access to exclusive low prices on groceries, electronics, and more. Join today on Auto-Renew for just $24.99 via 9to5Toys Specials, and you will get a $20 promo code to use on travel and entertainment (Reg. $70).

Over the past couple of years, the price of everyday items has risen at an alarming rate.

According to official government statistics, food is now 10.4% more expensive than it was back in 2021. That means we’re spending an extra $10 on every $100 grocery bill. It all adds up.

One way to reduce the impact of these trends is by joining Sam’s Club. Thanks to a limited-item model, this popular warehouse club is able to offer groceries, electronics, furniture, pet products, kitchen products, and more at seriously low prices.

As a member, you get access to great deals at 600 stores across the nation. You also get steep discounts on flights, hotels, rental cars, attractions, and even movies. (You can use your bonus $20 promo code on these things, as well.)

Car owners get benefits, too. Sam’s club offers low-price gas at select stores, and members get free battery testing, wiper blade changes, and flat tire repair.

It all adds up to a pretty compelling offer. According to Wirecutter by the New York Times, joining Sam’s Club can “lead to big savings.”

Order today for only $24.99 to get one year of membership on Auto-Renew, and receive your free $20 promo code.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!