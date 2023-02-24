Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot MFi USB-C Lightning Cables $12 ($3/each), more

FEEL2NICE Technology Limited (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, these cables typically go for $15 at Amazon and today’s deal ushers in 20% in savings and making the cables just $3 each. It also marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. If you’re ready to finally take a dive into fast charging your iPhone, then a USB-C to Lightning cable is a must. Coming in with official MFi certification, these cords are guaranteed to work with your iPhone and the 6-foot length means that it’ll easily reach from the wall to your phone. Plus, since you’re getting four cables here, there’s enough to outfit the whole family with just one purchase.

FEEL2NICE USB C to Lightning cables have completed MFi certification requirements, which can be found on the official MFi certification site. These iPhone fast charging cables use the latest C94 Lightning C94 end design for fast charging, which can safely and quickly charge your iPhone/iPad device. Charge your iPhone 13 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. Compatible with iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max. USB-C to Lightning cable FEEL2NICE supports PD Fast Charge 3A/30W (max). Maximum durability: lasts 12 times longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12,000 bends in strict lab tests. What you can get: 4-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables (white), lifetime replacement and 24 x 7 friendly customer service ensures you have a pleasant shopping experience.

