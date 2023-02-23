Journey’s leather MagSafe iPhone 13 and 14 cases now up to 40% off starting from $24

Joining today’s price drops on Apple’s official Silicone MagSafe cases, Journey is now offering some solid deals on its leather iPhone 14 and 13 series cases. The latest model 14 series options are now matching the all-time lows with a solid 20% off using the code you’ll find below while the previous-generation 13 models are now as much as 40% off the going rate. Before going hands-on with its 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand and its magnetic charging desk mat, Journey’s latest collection of iPhone cases launched with full MagSafe compatibility, a sumptuous leather treatment, and they are now at some of the best prices yet. Head below for more details, a closer look at today’s price drops, and the discount code.

As we mentioned above you can take 40% off the iPhone 13 series MagSafe leather cases from the brand and 20% off the iPhone 14 options. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the 14 series, including the Black Friday sale last year, and the best we have seen the 13 models drop to since the brand has been on our radar. Just remember to use code TAKE20 at check out in order to score the deals listed below:

Journey iPhone 14 Leather Case $32 (Reg. $40) Black or Saddle Brown

(Reg. $40) Journey iPhone 13 Leather Case $24 (Reg. $40) Tan, Black, or Saddle Brown

(Reg. $40)

Both models deliver up to 6 feet of drop protection, machined metal button covers, full grain leather from the Netherlands that will develop a nice patina over time, and compatibility with all MagSafe gear (there are actually magnets hidden inside the case here). Get a closer look in our launch coverage and below.

Journey leather iPhone 14 case features:

The embedded array of magnets in the case allows your iPhone 14 to work with all MagSafe accessories. The high-quality magnets meet and exceed the magnetic force requirements for Apple’s MagSafe standards. Our iPhone 14 cases use full grain leather sourced from ECCO in the Netherlands. Supple and robust at the same time, the leather feels both soft in your hands and provides maximum protection.The raised edged all around the camera cut-out provides protection to lenses when the phone is placed flat on any surface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!