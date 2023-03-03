Today’s Android game and app deals: Cosmic Express, A Good Snowman, Sokobond, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Cosmic Express

Friday is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted Android games and apps to enjoy over the weekend and beyond. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23 Ultra is now seeing its first cash discount at $100 off the going rate and you’ll find even more Android hardware deals right here. But for now it’s all about the apps and our collection is highlighted by titles like Cosmic Express, A Good Snowman, Sokobond, KNIGHTS, Earthlings Beware!, Super Soccer Champs, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Cosmic Express:

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s X-Wing Pilot, Mandalorian, and Darth Vader...
LG’s regularly $597 34-inch UltraWide Ergo Monito...
Get your yard spring ready with BLACK+DECKER’s 40V he...
Bose pre-spring event: Up to $150 off Bluetooth speaker...
Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink,...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core helps weather power ou...
Pick up Adobe’s 2022 edition Photoshop Elements D...
Save 50% on Scriver 3, the perfect app for overcoming w...
Load more...
Show More Comments