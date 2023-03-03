Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23 Ultra sees first cash discount at $100 off

After seeing the rest of Samsung’s new smartphone lineup go on sale throughout the week, Amazon is now marking down the flagship offering. Right now, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB sells for $1,099.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $1,200, you’re looking at a $100 discount as well as the very first cash price cut. This is also matching the value of our previous gift card pre-order promotion, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and the brand just launched a new lineup of covers to go alongside Samsung’s latest devices. Amongst all of the different styles that you can dive into in our launch coverage, a personal favorite has to be the Spigen Liquid Air case. This one wraps youe S23 Ultra in a slim, rubbery build that on top of helping defend against drops and scratches, also has a textured back for extra grip. It starts at under $17 right now and joins the rest of the new Spigen Galaxy S23 lineup.

As far as other Android devices go, our guide is packed with some notable offers right now as the work week inches to a close. An all-time low is live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ thanks to a $140 discount down to $860, which joins even deeper clearance on a previous-generation counterpart. Amazon this week has been clearing out the Samsung Galaxy S22, with an all-time low drop down to $520.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!