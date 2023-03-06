AVerMedia’s 4K webcam upgrades your streaming setup within $1 of low at $101

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $150 $101

Best Buy is offering the AVerMedia Live Streamer 4K Webcam for $100.99 shipped. Down from $150 at Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked so far. This webcam takes your streaming setup to the next level. Delivering 4K30 quality, there’s Sony Exmor tech backing the sensor as well as AVerMedia’s “precision adjustments” which make the webcam “all about the details.” The webcam is plug-and-play and designed to work on most computers, including Chromebooks, making it even more versatile. Plus, whether you’re streaming, recording, or just doing meetings with Zoom, this will give you a solid visual quality upgrade. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you choose to pick up the Logitech HD C615 Webcam instead. Sure, it’s not quite as nice as AVerMedia’s offering above. But, at the same time, it’s quite compact and still features a 1080p sensor, though that won’t be quite as clear as the 4K sensor AVerMedia has in the webcam above. Plus, the fold-and-go design makes it ideal for on-the-go workflows, as it’s perfect for laptops and only costs $30 on Amazon.

Are you looking for other ways to upgrade your desk setup? Well, we have a slew of other options to consider. For starters, today, we found the Elgato Cam Link 4K on sale for $100, which is $30 below its normal going rate. Then, we have the Logitech StreamCam down to $114 as well as the ASUS ROG Eye S at $70 which both feature 1080p60 capture.

AVerMedia Live Streamer 4K Webcam features:

The Live Streamer CAM 513 captures astonishing 4Kp30 video that elevates content to a professional level. With Sony®️ Exmor™️ technology and AVerMedia’s precision adjustments, this plug-and-play webcam is all about the details, featuring 4K Ultra HD crystal-clear video for recording, streaming, and more. For work conferences, school lessons, live streaming, and more.

