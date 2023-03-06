Govee’s latest RGBIC gaming LED light bars integrate with Razer Synapse at $70 (Save $20)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this kit normally fetches $90, the last sale was at $73.50, and today’s discount marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only the third tracked discount since launch. Designed to give your gaming setup a visual upgrade, you’ll find these light bars feature the latest functionality from Govee. In fact, these lights are supported with the Govee/Razer Synapse 3 plugin that we wrote about last year, meaning it’ll make for a more immersive setup in all ways. There’s a smart desktop dial controller that allows you to adjust the brightness, turn the light bars on or off, and even change the modes or colors. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for Govee’s RGBICWW LED light bar 2-pack for $50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t integrate with Razer the same way today’s lead deal does, and there’s no smart dial controller, these light bars are perfect for adding a splash of color to your space in various ways.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe mechanical gaming keyboard that’s on sale for $90 right now. Spotted earlier this morning, this gaming keyboard features a TKL form-factor to take up less space on your setup. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on upgrading your desk.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bar features:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world. Sync with Razer Chroma: Now Govee Gaming Light Bars H6047 support Razer Synapse 3! Download the Govee Home App on your phone and Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your PC to get started on the brand new journey in the game. Creative Lighting Effects: Govee’s unique RGBIC technology makes every part of the light bars emit different color lights to create more lighting effects. Choose from 16 million colors for DIY lighting effects with a personal touch.

