Govee’s latest RGBIC gaming LED light bars integrate with Razer Synapse at $70 (Save $20)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsGovee
Reg. $90 $70
Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this kit normally fetches $90, the last sale was at $73.50, and today’s discount marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only the third tracked discount since launch. Designed to give your gaming setup a visual upgrade, you’ll find these light bars feature the latest functionality from Govee. In fact, these lights are supported with the Govee/Razer Synapse 3 plugin that we wrote about last year, meaning it’ll make for a more immersive setup in all ways. There’s a smart desktop dial controller that allows you to adjust the brightness, turn the light bars on or off, and even change the modes or colors. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for Govee’s RGBICWW LED light bar 2-pack for $50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t integrate with Razer the same way today’s lead deal does, and there’s no smart dial controller, these light bars are perfect for adding a splash of color to your space in various ways.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe mechanical gaming keyboard that’s on sale for $90 right now. Spotted earlier this morning, this gaming keyboard features a TKL form-factor to take up less space on your setup. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on upgrading your desk.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bar features:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world. Sync with Razer Chroma: Now Govee Gaming Light Bars H6047 support Razer Synapse 3! Download the Govee Home App on your phone and Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your PC to get started on the brand new journey in the game. Creative Lighting Effects: Govee’s unique RGBIC technology makes every part of the light bars emit different color lights to create more lighting effects. Choose from 16 million colors for DIY lighting effects with a personal touch.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon knocks its Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max back dow...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Iron Marines,...
Radio Flyer’s first e-bike is ‘more fun than their ...
ASUS’ USB-C ROG Delta Origin Gaming Headset falls...
Ninja’s originally $300 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 air...
Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop packs a Ryzen 5 560...
Save $160 on JBL’s virtual 5-Ch. Dolby Atmos BAR ...
Minecraft 1.20 gets official Trails & Tales name, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments