Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 7.5W MagSafe Charging Puck $11 (54% off), more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 15W/7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck for $11.04 with the code 54INB47E at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $24 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 54% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this charger. Coming in with the ability to deliver up to 15W to select smartphones, and top out at 7.5W on iPhone, this wireless charging pad is great to keep at your bedside table or on your desk. It uses Apple’s MagSafe technology to magnetically snap into place on your phone to ensure that the wireless pad always lines up perfectly. To get the most out of the charger, be sure to have a 20W USB-C adapter on hand, though it’ll work with other wattages too, just not at its fastest speed.

This Magnetic Mag safe charger only compatible with iPhone 12 series, compatible with iPhone Magsafe case make charging becomes simpler. Excellent magnetic attraction allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center, making entertainment more free. This magnetic charging pad max support 15W max fast Magsafe charging only iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max. Compatible with USB C adapter and 20W PD adapter. The Magnetic wireless charger protects your device from overcharging, over current, over voltage, over heating, and short circuit. Provides you with a better and safer charging experience(Note:Do not place metal foreign objects on the back the phone case).

