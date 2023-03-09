Incredibly rare deal knocks $50 off Xbox Series X consoles, grab one for $450 shipped right now!

We have just spotted an extremely rare Xbox Series X deal at Verizon. Price drops on Series S consoles have been flying for years now it feels like, but straight up cash deals on Xbox Series X consoles are still unheard of – you can’t even buy one at full price via Amazon without an invitation. While we have seen some bundle discounts and a few very limited YMMV cash discounts on Series X, today’s deal is an incredibly rare one to say the least. You can score Xbox Series X at $449.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate and quite a significant deal at that. Head below for more details.

Xbox Series X features:

XBOX SERIES X: The fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming.*

FASTER LOAD TIMES: Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

LOOKS AND PLAYS BEST: Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

SURROUND SOUND: Enhance gameplay with both full-spectrum visuals and immersive audio with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

IN THE BOX: Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

