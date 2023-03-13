Anker’s 1080p laser Nebula Cosmos Projector ships with Android TV 10.0 at low of $1,000

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Cosmos 1080p Laser Projector for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this 41% discount, or solid $700 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked only three times before today. Shipping with Android TV 10.0, you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming apps without needing an additional player and there is even a built-in Chromecast here so you can wirelessly cast content from your phone. It can project a screen up to 150-inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Head below for more.

While you can project onto your walls, you may prefer to have a screen set up so colors are more accurate. In that case, you can use some of your savings to grab the Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen for $22. You can either set this screen inside or outdoors with multiple ways of mounting supported here, including nails, hooks, ropes, and more. The format here is 16:9 so keep that in mind if you’re going to be watching content with a higher aspect ratio.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV instead of grabbing a projector? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV marked down to $498, the lowest price we’ve tracked. This is a 4K (2160p) 120Hz panel with Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant gear. As we mentioned above, it makes for a solid gaming option with AMD FreeSync Premium, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and “240FPS on PC.” Built-in Wi-Fi, a USB port, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio are also present and available in the connectivity department here.

Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 1080p HD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 1080p to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Hear the Difference in 3D: Get lost in the power of AiFi technology, which uses a unique algorithm to maximize your speakers’ potential for a true 3D soundscape. You’ll feel the emotion of the 10W full-range speakers with every intimate whisper and heart-pounding explosion.

