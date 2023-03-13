Save 35% on Razer’s Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense Wireless Gaming Headset at new low of $130

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense Wireless Gaming Headset for $129.95 shipped. Typically going for $200, this 35% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this wireless headset. Unlike some of Razer’s other wireless gaming headsets, the Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense will also convert signals to vibrations for haptic feedback while gaming. Outside of this haptic feedback, you’ll enjoy the 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that “push out exceptional highs, mids, and lows that don’t muddy, providing a more dynamic listening experience for deeper immersion.” As you’ll be gaming wirelessly here, you can expect a battery life of up to 44 hours without the haptics and lighting enabled. If you want to use the headset with an older console or device, you can also hook up a 3.5mm audio cable. Read below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Kraken V3 Pro, this headset is wired with a 3.5mm connector which increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. This headset also supports virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to compare against another headset before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the Razer Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset marked down to $41, a new all-time low price. Coming equipped with Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers, the Kraken V3 Wired USB delivers “exceptional highs, mids and lows that doesn’t muddy.” There is even some RGB lighting on the earcups which can be customized in the Synapse software. Speaking of the earcups, they come covered with leatherette memory foam cushions to isolate the sound and keep the headset comfortable. The HyperClear Cardoid boom microphone will allow you to communicate with teammates while filtering out background noise.

Razer Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense Wireless Headset features:

RAZER HYPERSENSE – Converting sound signals into vibrations in real time, the headset provides tactile feedback from within the earcups with an intensity level that’s controlled from a convenient on-headset button

THX SPATIAL AUDIO – With our advanced 7.1 surround sound, enjoy true-to-life acoustics that optimizes your game’s sound design so you can hear everything as if you were right in the middle of it all

DETACHABLE HYPERCLEAR CARDIOD MIC – Be heard loud and clear with a mic that’s fine-tuned to suppress background noise for enhanced voice capture during gaming

