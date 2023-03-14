Garmin’s all-new GPS handhelds feature entry-level navigation to satellite communication

Today Garmin is unveiling some of its latest outdoor navigation devices with the GPSMAP 67 Series and the eTrex SE. These rugged GPS handheld devices are a great companion for those who often go hiking in remote locations with spotty cellular service and pack in many upgrades ranging from improved battery life to better GNSS support. The entry-level eTrex SE is just the latest iteration in the brand’s “longest-running line of durable, easy-to-use handhelds,” while the all-new GPSMAP 67 Series includes two new handhelds built for tough adventures. All of these new GPS handhelds are available for purchase today from Garmin and are ready to join your next hike. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

GPSMAP 67/i provide a premium experience

Operating through buttons, the all-new GPSMAP 67 and 67i handhelds have an extra-rugged build to survive even the most extreme adventure, with the 3-inch, sunlight-readable color display showing maps, a compass, and other important information. The internal lithium-ion batteries can power the handhelds for up to 180 hours in standard mode, with a dramatic bump to 840 hours in expedition mode. The two handhelds here share essentially all the same features, including multi-band GNSS support, and come preloaded with Garmin TopoActive mapping. If you have the Outdoor Maps+ subscription, you can download those premium maps to these handhelds, which could previously only be done on the Montana 700 Series.

What makes the GPSMAP 67i stand out from the base model is the included support for Garmin inReach technology, which allows users to communicate with others through the handheld itself, thanks to the Iridium satellite network. This is a subscription service feature, but it also includes the ability to trigger an interactive SOS to Garmin Response. This 24/7-staffed professional emergency coordination center “can communicate with the user in addition to notifying the applicable search and rescue organization or other resources.”

Garmin’s eTrex SE is for the everyday hiker

Coming in as the latest iteration in Garmin’s “longest-running line of durable, easy-to-use handhelds,” the eTrex SE handheld functions similarly to the GPSMAP 67 Series above, though with limited features. The two AA batteries you’ll need here will power the GPS device for up to 168 hours in standard mode and a mind-boggling 1,800 hours in expedition mode. The screen size is slightly smaller at 2.2 inches and is high-contrast so you can easily read it in any condition. You’ll be able to view your waypoints, track your current location, and navigate the current trail easily. The IPX7 rating means this handheld can even withstand stormy weather while you’re out.

Availability

The all-new Garmin GPSMAP 67 Series GPS Handhelds are available for purchase today from Garmin directly and over at Best Buy. The base GPSMAP 67 Handheld will run you a solid $499.99, with the inReach support included in the 67i mode bumping this up to $599.99. For those who are more casual hikers, the eTrex SE is the option for you, down at $149.99. Head below for links to where you can order these today.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I don’t go hiking or exploring enough to justify buying a dedicated GPS handheld, these new offers from Garmin – especially the eTrex SE – look very compelling. It is also great to see the inReach technology included in the GPSMAP 67i for those just-in-case moments.

