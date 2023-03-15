Giant 62% price drop live on Apple’s AirTag Leather Loops at $15 Prime shipped today

Woot is now offering the Apple AirTag Leather Loop in Saddle Brown for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $39 and fetching as much directly from Apple, this is 62% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the attractive brown leather model. Today’s deal on the luggage- and everyday carry-worthy option is slightly below the 2-pack price we featured at the tail end of last year and on the blue model from back in January as well. It is made of a specially tanned European leather that brings an “extra touch of elegance” to your AirTag setup. It also “stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.” Get an even closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to Apple’s European leather, there are some more affordable AirTag accessories on sale right now in Amazon’s latest sale event starting from $11 Prime shipped. Models from Belkin, Pelican, Case-Mate, and others are now at some of the best prices of the year with all of the details you need in our previous deal coverage.

Be sure to dive into our master roundup of the best AirTag cases, keychains, and straps where you’ll find all of the Apple models and loads more of the best third-party options. There’s everything from high-end leather treatments to particularly affordable options and even some for the pets waiting right here.

More on the Apple AirTag Leather Loop:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop. It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are. AirTag is sold separately. When you buy the (PRODUCT)RED AirTag Leather Loop, we will now send a contribution to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19. Your support can make all the difference.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!