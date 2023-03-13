Amazon offers up to 53% off Belkin, Pelican, more smartphone and tech gear from $11

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging new sale event featuring loads of smartphone and tech accessories from brands like Belkin, Jabra, OtterBox, Case-Mate, and more. You’ll find everything from iPhone 14 and Android cases to screen protectors, power and charging gear, tripods, AirTag accessories, wearables, and more on sale right now. One standout has the 2-pack of Belkin Key Ring AirTag holders marked down from $15.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 22% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked. While you can purchase just one of them for $10 right now, today’s deal comes in at even less for each key ring holder. As you might know from our launch coverage and roundup of the best AirTag cases, you’ll find the brand’s edge-to-edge, twist-and-lock design to secure the item tracker inside alongside a rubbery body and your standard key ring connector. More details here and additional deals below.

The rest of the AirTag accessory deals in the sale start from just over $11 Prime shipped and can be found right here including pet and adhesive options from brands like Pelican, Case-Mate, and others.

But as we mentioned above, there is much more than just AirTag gear on sale here today. Over on this landing page you’ll find an organized list of the product categories so you can quickly get at the gear you’re after. You’re looking at up to 53% in savings and everything is waiting for your right here.

Elsewhere in today’s smartphone accessory offers, you’ll find some notable charging gear in today’s roundup as well as deals on mophie’s glossy white Apple-approved 3-in-1 Magsafe Charging Stand and Amazon’s just-refreshed Echo Auto 2nd Gen. The latter of which has now fallen to a new Amazon all-time low at $40 shipped with all of the details you need on Amazon’s latest in-car accessory waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

Belkin Apple AirTag Key Ring features:

The Belkin Apple AirTag case’s twist-and-lock design keeps your AirTag safely inside the secure holder. Durable AirTag keychain is the perfect way to keep your AirTag safe and secure while on the go. Easily and securely attach an AirTag to your keys, bookbags, pets, or luggage. Our AirTag Holder features a raised edge that helps prevent your Apple AirTags from getting scratched.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!