9to5Toys Daily: March 16, 2022 – Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, ecobee SmartThermostats $170, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/03/9to5Toys-Daily-31623-11.07-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

KRK’s new GoAux Bluetooth content creator speaker...
Smartphone Accessories: 60W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $7...
It’s time to ditch the rental modem, save 30% on ...
Cole Haan Spring Refresh Event takes up to 40% off hund...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Forager, FAR,...
Greenworks St. Patrick’s Day sale takes 20% off elect...
Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker gets you rea...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Space remake $50 al...
Load more...
Show More Comments