Lamicall’s metal iPad and smartphone stands now up to 37% off with deals from $8 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is offering up to 37% off a range of its tablet, laptop, and smartphone accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While they might not be the most high-tech MagSafe charging stands out there, Lamicall’s collection of metal mounts and risers are an affordable way to organize your tech whether it’s at the desk, in the car, or on the go. From adjustable table stands and gooseneck holders to waterproof smartphone pouches for upcoming spring adventures, there are some notable deals starting from $8 here that won’t break the bank and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below.

Lamicall Gold Box accessory sale:

While we are on the subject, iOttie’s latest Velox MagSafe car mounts and chargers are also now seeing some solid price drops. Just yesterday we spotted some of the best deals we have tracked on the brand’s latest MagSafe gear including both the dashboard car mount, the vent variant, and the brand’s Duo charging stand as well. Get a closer look at all of it while the price is right in yesterday’s coverage.

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand features:

This tablet stand applies to 4 – 13 inch tablet and phone, such as new 2022/ 2021 iPad Pro 11/ 12.9 inch, iPad 10.9, iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, iPad Pro 9.7 / 10.5, Surface Pro, Galaxy Tab, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11. If you use a tablet larger than 12”and found it’s not stable to use, you can set it horizontally, which helps maintain more stability. Adjustable tablet holder easily adjusts, supporting both vertical and horizontal viewing. Rubber pads and feet of tablet dock can protect your device from daily scratches and sliding.

