Razer’s new Atlas mouse pad is made of tempered glass for ‘pure polished precision’

Today, Razer is introducing an all-new mouse pad that’s made of…tempered glass? That’s right, the Razer Atlas is the latest hard mat from the iconic gaming brand, this time bringing tempered glass to the mix. This allows for better tracking, thanks to the 2μm texturing on the surface. However, all of this doesn’t come at a low cost, with the Razer Atlas clocking in with a $100 list price. What does it claim to be able to do in order to ask that much? Let’s take a closer look.

Cloth is out, and glass is in

For years, cloth has been the go-to surface for a mouse pad. However, Razer is trying to raise awareness and bring more attention to using precision-milled glass. While featuring an ultrasmooth surface that gives a friction-free experience when swiping your mouse quickly across the glass, you’ll find that there’s a 2μm texturing on the top that is made specifically for the optical sensor to track against. Razer says that the Atlas works with basically all optical mice, but it “performs best” when used with a mouse that has its own Focus Pro 30K sensor. This micro-etched surface gives a nice texture to the trackpad without making it rough.

On top of that, you’ll find that the Razer Atlas is comprised of premium tempered glass and has CNC-milled edges. This gives the maximum strength and builds the mouse pad to withstand “high-pressure situations” that might arise when gaming at a PC. The Atlas features a protective coating, which helps the surface to remain dirt- and scratch-free, even after an extended period. On the bottom of the mouse pad, Razer puts an anti-slip rubber base to keep it in place, even when you’re performing strong swipes and sudden flicks of the mouse.

Now, onto the price. At $99.99, the Razer Atlas is a pretty premium mouse pad, but it’s also fairly large and made of high-quality materials. Razer went to a lot of trouble to get a precision-etched top and make a mouse pad like this. With a size of 17.72 by 15.75 inches, the Atlas clocks in at 4.41 pounds, which is pretty hefty, all things considered. However, if you want to get the best experience, Razer still recommends using a mouse with its Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, so if you have something other than that, maybe this isn’t the best option for you.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Razer Atlas is made for a certain group of people for sure. This isn’t your average run-of-the-mill mouse pad, and the price tag reflects that. At 4.41 pounds and measuring over a foot in both length and width, the Atlas is a hefty mouse pad, for sure. But if you have one of Razer’s newer mice and want to get the best experience possible, then this is your chance to do so.

