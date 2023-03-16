SteelSeries’ Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset supports PS5 Tempest 3D Audio at $138.50

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset for $138.64 shipped. Typically going for $160 over the past few months, today’s deal drops $21.50 off the going price to a new all-time Amazon low. For comparison, this same headset and colorway directly cost $170 from SteelSeries. Designed to work with PlayStation 4 and 5 alongside PC, Mac, Android, and Switch, you’ll have support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming on PC. You can use the headset wirelessly with the included 2.4GHz USB-C dongle or wired over the USB-C connection with up to 30 hours of battery life. The microphone here does retract into the earcup when not in use with associated controls located nearby. SteelSeries even included a 3.5mm port on the headset so you can have even wider platform compatibility if it’s needed. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired only, though you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Do you instead want speakers for your gaming setup rather than a headset? We’re currently tracking the new KRK GoAux Portable Content Creator Speakers marked down to $249, the best price we can find. This pair of speakers is now among the most affordable current-generation models out there from one of the best speaker brands in the game. The GoAux are designed to go from your desktop at home to out in the field and wherever else you might need them. Shipping with a travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions, they feature automatic room correction for “optimal fidelity anywhere” and, alongside the 1/8-inch aux and RCA stereo inputs, they can also connect to your smartphone wirelessly over Bluetooth.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset features:

NEW compact multi-platform USB-C dongle for low latency 2.4Ghz wireless adds the flexibility to swap between systems quickly and seamlessly (USB-A adapter included)

Immerse yourself in 360-degrees of precision spatial audio for the competitive advantage, supporting 7.1 virtual surround sound (PC) and Tempest 3D Audio (PS5) and more.

Improved 30-hour battery outlasts even your longest gaming sessions plus 15 min quick charge for 3 hours usage.

