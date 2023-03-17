CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gallon air compressor comes with two nailers and a stapler for $217 ($62 off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-gallon 150 PSI Pancake Compressor with Three Tools for $217.38 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $279 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. In fact, it’s the second-lowest we’ve ever seen it offered for, only being beat in price by a drop to $199 in February 2022. If you’ve yet to step into the pneumatic tool world, then this is a great way to get started. This bundle includes a 150 PSI 6-gallon air compressor that’s made right here in the USA, alongside an 18-gauge Brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and 3/8-inch stapler to get you started with pneumatic tools. Of course, there’s also a hose included so everything you need to get up and going is right there in the box. Plus, now you’ll be able to air up tires and more at home with ease. Keep reading for more.

For $7 on Amazon, you can pick up 1,000 2-inch brad nails. This is the size I use most often, though I do occasionally reach for 1- or 1.25-inch nails depending on the project. All of these will slide right into the Brad nailer included with the bundle above, and with at least 1,000 nails included in each package, there’s plenty to go around here.

Put Beats Fit Pro earbuds in your ears to help minimize the noise from using an air compressor. Down to a new all-time low, these ANC earbuds are on sale for $145 in four styles as we head into spring. Typically $200, this makes now the best time yet to pick up a new pair of active noise cancelling earbuds for your workout or DIY setup.

CRAFTSMAN Compressor Kit features:

CMEC6150 Air Compressor: Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials in Jackson, Tennessee

PORTABLE: CMEC6150 Compressor with 150 max PSI is lightweight, portable, and oil-free

18 GA POWER: CMPBN18SB 18 Ga. Brad Nailer has the power to drive up to 2-in. brad nails

16 GA POWER: CMPFN16SB 16 Ga. Finish Nailer has the power to drive up to 2-1/2-in. finish nails

HEAVY-DUTY: CMPCS38 3/8-in. Stapler has the power to drive up to 9/16-in. heavy-duty staples

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!