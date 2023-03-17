CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gallon air compressor comes with two nailers and a stapler for $217 ($62 off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsCRAFTSMAN
Reg. $279 $217

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-gallon 150 PSI Pancake Compressor with Three Tools for $217.38 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $279 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. In fact, it’s the second-lowest we’ve ever seen it offered for, only being beat in price by a drop to $199 in February 2022. If you’ve yet to step into the pneumatic tool world, then this is a great way to get started. This bundle includes a 150 PSI 6-gallon air compressor that’s made right here in the USA, alongside an 18-gauge Brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and 3/8-inch stapler to get you started with pneumatic tools. Of course, there’s also a hose included so everything you need to get up and going is right there in the box. Plus, now you’ll be able to air up tires and more at home with ease. Keep reading for more.

For $7 on Amazon, you can pick up 1,000 2-inch brad nails. This is the size I use most often, though I do occasionally reach for 1- or 1.25-inch nails depending on the project. All of these will slide right into the Brad nailer included with the bundle above, and with at least 1,000 nails included in each package, there’s plenty to go around here.

Put Beats Fit Pro earbuds in your ears to help minimize the noise from using an air compressor. Down to a new all-time low, these ANC earbuds are on sale for $145 in four styles as we head into spring. Typically $200, this makes now the best time yet to pick up a new pair of active noise cancelling earbuds for your workout or DIY setup.

CRAFTSMAN Compressor Kit features:

  • CMEC6150 Air Compressor: Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials in Jackson, Tennessee
  • PORTABLE: CMEC6150 Compressor with 150 max PSI is lightweight, portable, and oil-free
  • 18 GA POWER: CMPBN18SB 18 Ga. Brad Nailer has the power to drive up to 2-in. brad nails
  • 16 GA POWER: CMPFN16SB 16 Ga. Finish Nailer has the power to drive up to 2-1/2-in. finish nails
  • HEAVY-DUTY: CMPCS38 3/8-in. Stapler has the power to drive up to 9/16-in. heavy-duty staples

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

CRAFTSMAN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save $350 on ASUS’ ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3070 Ti ...
Crocs Shamrockin’ Savings takes up to 50% off sel...
LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs are no...
9to5Toys Daily: March 17, 2022 – Save on M2 Mac mini,...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger at $11...
Belkin refreshes Boost↑Charge MagSafe power bank in t...
Eddie Bauer takes 25% off best-selling styles + extra 4...
The meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp lands on your...
Load more...
Show More Comments