Get ready for cookouts with Char-Griller’s gas griddle or Kamado charcoal grill from $149

Amazon is offering the Char-Griller 3-burner Outdoor Gas Griddle for $219 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by 2-4 weeks, but the griddle will still arrive in time for spring and summer cookouts. Down from a normal rate of $299 for nearly the past year, earlier this month the griddle fell to $249 at Amazon. Today’s discount comes in at a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked only twice in the past, making it a particularly notable sale. This flat top griddle is perfect for making your favorite smashburgers, fried rice, eggs, pancakes, or really, anything else. It has three full-size burners and 520-square inches of cooking surface, which is more than enough to cook over a dozen hamburgers, sausage, and more all at the same time. On top of that, you’ll get a hinged lid and foldable side shelf with griddle accessory hooks to keep organized while cooking. Keep reading for additional grill deals.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Char-Griller Akorn Jr Kamado Charcoal Grill for $149 shipped. Normally $169 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $20 from the typical rate and actually marks the best price since back in November. In fact, today’s deal is the third-best price all-time, coming within $14 of the lowest we’ve tracked. Delivering a completely different experience to what you’d get from the griddle above, this charcoal grill is for the more traditional outdoor cook and features dual dampers, a heat gauge, and 14-inch cooking diameter. The outside is comprised of triple wall steel and provides even heat and holds it “like ceramic” according to Char-Griller.

If you want to take the guesswork out of cooking, then consider the all-new Konnected Joe from Kamado, which sets the standard for connected charcoal grills. Available for pre-order now, it uses technology and smarts to grill, even though it’s still charcoal-powered. We went over all the Konnected Joe has to offer in our announcement coverage, so give that a look to learn more.

FLAT TOP GRIDDLE – Premium three-burner full-size portable griddle with hinged lid: can do everything a standard charcoal grill or propane grill can do and more!

LARGE COOKING AREA – Flat Top gas griddle barbecue grill with 520 square inch cooking surface, has enough space to cook for the whole family both at home or on-the-go!

GAS GRIDDLE FEATURES – Hinged lid, foldable side shelf with griddle accessory utensil hooks, bottom storage shelf, two wheels and grill cart handle for easy mobility, collapsible legs for portability, and propane tank support bracket

PRECISE TEMPERATURE CONTROL – Three burners evenly heat the independent cooking zones while wind guards protect the burners, helping to maintain consistent cooking temperatures (36,000 BTU)

VERSATILE BBQ GRILL – Breakfast, lunch, and dinner can all be cooked quickly and easily on your Flat Iron outdoor griddle grill: eggs, pancakes, smash burgers, grilled cheeses, steak, fajitas, stir-fry, and hibachi grill recipes!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!