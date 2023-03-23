Become the hit of the neighborhood with DASH’s shaved ice maker at $26.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the DASH Shaved Ice Maker for $26.41 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $40 before dropping to $34 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since back in July of last year when it was on sale for $25. Now that spring is here and warmer weather is on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about making cool treats for the kids and neighbors. It’s inevitable that sometime this summer, you and the family will get a snow cone from somewhere…so why not make it at home? That’s exactly what today’s deal is for, as it shaves the ice and puts it right into a cup. All you have to do is add regular ice cubes to the top, shave, and then put your favorite syrup or juice on it. Whether you’re looking to make healthier snow cones with organic juice, or just save on the cost of buying them from a stand, this will become a must-have around your home. Keep reading for more.

For just $10 at Amazon, you can pick up a bottle of blue cotton candy Hawaiian shaved ice syrup. This would be a great addition to today’s lead deal and will take your shaved ice game to the next level for sure.

If you need help getting going in the morning, then be sure to check out Bella’s Dual Brew Coffee Maker that’s on sale for just $39 at Amazon. Normally $80, the 40-ounce reservoir ensures that you can make plenty of coffee to get the day started for the whole family. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your cooking and kitchen game.

DASH Shaved Ice Maker features:

HEALTHIER: Make homemade slushies, snow cones, frozen cocktails and more, right from your kitchen You control the ingredients (organic, sugar free, all-natural juice), making it better for you and your family. Cord length-40 inches.

QUICK plus EASY: Simply plug in add regular ice cubes, shave, add your favorite snow cone syrup or juice, and top with fresh fruit or garnish Great for frozen cocktails, mocktails, and large party gatherings – so easy your kids can use it.

COMPACT: This is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!