Huk Flash Sale takes extra 30% off clearance items + 40% off new camoflauge styles

Huk offers an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off select camo styles as well. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. A standout from this sale is the Icon X Tide Change Long Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. It’s available in six color options and features a UPF 50+ sun protection. The performance material is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and the back is ventilated to keep you cool in warm weather. It also has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Spring Sale that’s offering 20% off orders of $100 or 25% off totals exceeding $150 or more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!