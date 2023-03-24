Huk Flash Sale takes extra 30% off clearance items + 40% off new camoflauge styles

Huk offers an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off select camo styles as well. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. A standout from this sale is the Icon X Tide Change Long Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. It’s available in six color options and features a UPF 50+ sun protection. The performance material is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and the back is ventilated to keep you cool in warm weather. It also has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

