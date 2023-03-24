Samsung’s BESPOKE Cube HEPA Air Purifier monitors quality automatically down at $450

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung BESPOKE Cube HEPA Air Purifier for $449.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 36% discount or solid $250 price drop marks a new 2023 low price we’ve seen while coming within $150 of the all-time low set back over December. This unique cube air purifier comes equipped with a multi-layer HEPA filtration system to trap airborne particulates and odors. There is even a smart sensor system that will analyze the air quality and automatically adjust the filter speed when needed. The 5-way suction draws in air from all around the purifier to filter the air of 350-sqaure foot room. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $67 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If you’d rather have a small, tabletop air purifier, you could instead grab the LEVOIT LV-H126 HEPA Air Purifier for $30, the all-time low price. The purifier here uses a three-stage HEPA filter to remove “99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 microns” which includes pet dander, smoke, dust, and more. While sitting on your counter, it can circulate air around a 161-square foot room twice an hour. Compared to other purifiers, this one has a simple dial to adjust between the unit being off and being at three different speeds with the lowest setting only producing 32dB of noise so you can sleep peacefully.

Samsung BESPOKE Cube HEPA Air Purifier features:

COLORFUL DESIGN: BESPOKE Cube is stylishly designed to fit your home decor and lifestyle; Interchangeable front panels allow you to switch up the color and pattern for a different look

360 DEGREE PURIFICATION: Get a rapid and comprehensive clean with powerful 5-way suction that draws in and circulates clean air in various directions; Best for rooms in your house up to 350 sq. ft

SMART CONTROL+ ADVANCED DISPLAY + MICRO SENSOR: Senses impurities and automatically optimizes purification intensity; Shows real time air pollution level, including ultrafine dust and the presence of various gaseous contaminants detected by the micro air sensor

