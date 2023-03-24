Score an annual Golf Player’s Pass and $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $45 (Reg. $200)

Now through April 3rd, you can save big on golfing and eating experiences with this special deal featured in our Spring Digital Blowout Sale. This bundle features a Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player’s Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card, and you can get it today for just $44.97 ($199).

Described as being like ClassPass, but for golf, the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player’s Pass is an awesome gift to any golfing enthusiast. Valued at $99, this pass will get you 2-for-1 green fees for an entire year when booking at any of 3,000 courses across the country. Player’s Pass holders also can enjoy discounts on last-minute tee times, and savings of $20-$40 every time you play. Considering the Spring Blowout discount on this membership, you could make it worthwhile by just playing two or three times this year.

This deal also includes a $50 Restaurant.com gift card, which itself out values its total cost here with the golf membership included. The potential savings benefits here are clear, but what’s crazy is that the card also lets you eat at any of over 62,000 restaurants based around the country. Flooded with over a half-million deals every single day, this gift card has significantly more reach than most people expect. Some of the establishments where you can spend your Restaurant.com dollars include: Edible Arrangements, IHOP, House of Blues, and Subway.

Does this Restaurant.com deal seem too good to be true? It does take a few steps, but it’s not hard. Here’s how to redeem your points:

1. After purchasing this deal, you will get eGift Card codes, which you can redeem on Restaurant.com. Make sure to use a desktop browser.

2. Search for participating restaurants near you with your zip code on Restaurant.com.

3. Use your Restaurant.com account credit to buy discounted restaurant gift cards — i.e. you could potentially use $10 worth of credit for $25 worth of discounts at an establishment.

4. Before you go to a restaurant, be sure to check terms and conditions.

5. Present your gift certificate to your server when you order.

First, take advantage of this Spring Digital Blowout deal, which will only be live until 11:59pm on April 3rd. Get the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player’s Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card today for just $44.97 ($199).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!