Today’s Android game and app deals: OK Golf, ROOMS Toymaker’s Mansion, Arrog, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. We also have deep deals on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra models at new Amazon all-time lows, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlight offers include titles like Peppa Pig: Theme Park, OK Golf, ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion, Arrog, REDDEN, Money Manager: Expense tracker, PDF Utility – PDF Tools, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Ok Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!