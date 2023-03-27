Today’s Android game and app deals: OK Golf, ROOMS Toymaker’s Mansion, Arrog, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroid
Reg. $1+ FREE+
OK Golf

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. We also have deep deals on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra models at new Amazon all-time lows, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlight offers include titles like Peppa Pig: Theme Park, OK Golf, ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion, Arrog, REDDEN, Money Manager: Expense tracker, PDF Utility – PDF Tools, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Ok Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Finally get into PC gaming with this i7/RTX 3080 deskto...
Save 25% on Instant’s Solo single-serve K-Cup and...
Satechi launches 20% off spring sale on nearly all of i...
Finally switch to a battery-powered string trimmer with...
Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook backpack with ...
Hasbro Force FX Star Wars collectibles on sale: Darksab...
Govee’s first HDMI sync box is gaming-focused with AI...
OWC’s originally $299 14-port Thunderbolt Dock wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments