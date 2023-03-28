LEGO reveals new Houses of the World 2 and Flowerpot gift with purchases for April

Today, the LEGO Group is officially showing off two new gift with purchase promotional sets that it will be giving away for free on select orders throughout the month of April. The upcoming Houses of the World 2 kit will be continuing a fan-favorite theme in the LEGO collection, while a new Flowerpot set will be joining the scene, too. Plus, builders have an upcoming Pirate Ship Playground set to look forward to, as well. Head below for more.

LEGO reveals upcoming April gift with purchase sets

April is just days away! And on top of all of the new LEGO sets we’re expecting to see hit the scene at the start of the month, there’s also some new gift with purchase creations on tap. Kicking off the collection is the new Houses of the World 2 set, which is the second addition to the new lineup that began at the start of the year. This one is based on North African architecture, and stacks up to 270 pieces as LEGO set number 40590.

Slotting into the Botanical collection, the LEGO Group’s second April gift with purchase is assembling an adorable little Flowerpot. This 292-piece model arrives as LEGO set number 40588 and joins the other flowers we’ve seen in the collection so far. It has a yellow pot with quite a few different flowers climbing out of it. I can’t wait to bring this one home – it feels like the perfect way to ring in spring with such a fun and festive build.

Unfortunately for the latest LEGO gift with purchase sets, there’s no actual information yet on when or how you’ll be able to get them. So while you can feast your eyes on the models ahead of their release sometime in April, the exact dates have yet to be revealed. As per usual here, though, you’ll have to spend a certain amount of cash on various kits in order to secure each of the freebies.

The very first addition to the Houses of the World collection hit the scene back in January as an add-on for orders over $250, and we’re expecting to see much of the same treatment from the second addition to the collection. It’ll likely be launching in the second half of the month, too.

Then there’s the new Flowerpot build, which the LEGO Group will also be locking behind some higher-tier spend limits. Our best guess would be seeing this gift with purchase come free in orders over $150.

Joining the two gift with purchase sets, the LEGO Group will also have another promotional set launching in April, too. We unfortunately don’t have as much information to share on the new Pirate Ship Playground kit, but we do know it will arrive as LEGO set number 40589. This one won’t be given away for free on certain orders, either. You’ll have to redeem this one via the LEGO VIP rewards center, so get ready to spend some VIP points in order to bring home this delightful build.

9to5Toys’ Take

There are a lot of new sets coming out next month, like the new Guardians of the Galaxy kits from Volume 3 of the franchise, as well as the 100th anniversary Disney Pixar kits, which at leasts help soften the blow of the higher spend thresholds that buyers have to hit in order to bring home these sets. And hopefully there is at least some overlap between the creations so builders looking to go big with the April wave can at least be rewarded with more than one of the new LEGO gift with purchases.

With how aggressive other retailers have been at discounting LEGO, it’s at least nice to see the company step in and deliver some very enticing models to attract builders. The first Houses of the World set sold out almost instantly when it launched at the start of the year, and if that is any indication on how the second one will do, it seems like the LEGO Group has a hit on its hands to steer shoppers to its own official storefronts.

Which of the new LEGO gift with purchases for April will you be bringing home? Have your eye on the new LEGO Houses of the World 2 set (40590) or are you really eyeing up the Flowerpot (40588)? Let us know in the comments below.

