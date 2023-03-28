Today’s Android game and app deals: Lanternium, Choice of Life, CELL 13, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Lanternium-Android

Tuesday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now organized for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to check out the deal we are tracking on Samsung’s 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a 4K screen down at $599 shipped while you’re at it. Highlight app deals include titles like CELL 13, Siralim Ultimate, Lanternium, Choice of Life: Middle Ages, Photo Exif Editor Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Lanternium:

Lanternium is an adventure puzzle game in which the main character – Raccoon find himself in a magical world. Soon he realized that this world is full of dangers and it’s dwellers are in serious trouble…You have to find out what happened in this fantastic world and help the Raccoon find his way home!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Belkin’s popular 3-in-1 15W MagSafe stand hits $1...
This lifetime iBrave cloud web hosting subscription is ...
Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard sees rare discount to $8...
SWFT FLEET e-bike lets you ride up to 37 miles per char...
Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds sport multipoint Bluetoot...
Get ready for the launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears o...
This new 360-degree full-view dash camera has built-in ...
Govee’s smart gaming light bar kit elevates your batt...
Load more...
Show More Comments