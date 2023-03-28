UGREEN’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station delivers 15W to your iPhone 14 at low of $100

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, this saves you $30 from the normal rate of $130 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen twice in the past. Being MFi-certified, you’ll find that this charger can offer the fastest MagSafe power available. That’s right, the built-in MagSafe puck delivers 15W of charging to iPhone 12 and newer, and there’s also a 5W puck for your AirPods and a built-in 5W Apple Watch stand as well. All of this is powered by a 30W adapter (which you’ll need to purchase separately) and makes charging your entire Apple kit a simple task. So, if you’re looking for charging stand for your desk or bedside table, this is a great choice. Keep reading for more.

Since you’ll need a 30W power source for this charger, it only makes sense to leverage your savings to pick up this wall brick for $19.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It delivers the exact 30W that today’s lead deal requires in a compact form-factor, ready to be used at home or when traveling. Plus, you can always plug an iPad or MacBook Air into the charger in a pinch if you need to charge those devices.

Looking for a charger from a name-brand company? Well, Belkin’s popular 3-in-1 15W MagSafe stand is on sale for $127 right now in the brand’s spring accessory sale. There’s up to 30% in savings available and Belkin’s stand offers essentially the same functionality as UGREEN’s, though at a slightly higher price.

UGREEN 15W MagSafe Charger features:

With traceable MagSafe charger serial number, the MFi-certified 3-in-1 wireless charging station can provide you with a faster and safer charging experience for your Apple products. The UGREEN Wireless Charging Station can charge the phone, watch, and earphones at the same time. 15W fasting charging for iPhone 14/13/12 MagSafe series. 5W changing for Apple Watch Ultra/8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE. And also 5W for AirPods Pro 2/1, AirPods 3/2, and other Qi-enabled Wireless Bluetooth Earphones.

