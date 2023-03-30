New low delivers NordicTrack’s Select-a-Weight Dumbbell to your home gym at $42 (Reg. $80)

Joining an ongoing deal on its smart Alexa-ready set, Amazon is now offering the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell for $41.87 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 48% off the going rate and the best price we can find. After dropping from $80 at the top of the month to the $45 range, today’s deal is now delivering a new Amazon all-time low at about $4 under our previous mention. It might not be the aforementioned latest model with smart motorized weight switching and Alexa support, but that regularly $429 option is still going for significantly more at the $287 sale price. The Select-a-Weight variant is a more affordable solution for home gym setups and those looking to save space with a simple adjustable-weight dumbbell option. It allows users to quickly choose weights between 5 and 25 pounds to support a wide range of individuals and exercise routines. More details below.

You won’t get the same level of convenience with traditional dumbbells, but you can save some cash with the standard issue CAP Coated Hex models. Starting at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon for the 10-pound models, you can minimize spending by zeroing in on the weights you need most right now and expanding in the future when you’re ready. Just keep in mind, you might end up spending more money in the long run purchasing each dumbbell individually.

If you’re still looking to upgrade the home gym with a connected cycling experience, Amazon’s latest deals on the Echelon models are still live and well. A host of different options are on sale right now starting from $150 including a sizable price drop on the brand’s EX-15 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike at $400 shipped and even more detailed right here. Hit up our spots and fitness guide for additional deals.

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell features:

Maximize your home-gym storage space by replacing a whole weight set with a single dumbbell

Your Select-a-Weight dumbbell comes with a custom-fitted storage tray for compact storage when not in use. Each tray is clearly marked with weight values, making it easy to know exactly how much you are lifting each time.

Easily choose between 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 lbs. for a comprehensive at-home workout.

Quickly change your weight value with this intuitive weight-selecting design, never breaking your concentration between sets

