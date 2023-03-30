Bring 4K30 HDMI and 60W charging to your laptop with this 5-in-1 USB-C hub at just $10

The official ORICO Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 with the code 50PW115P at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering 50% in savings, today’s deal actually comes in with a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this hub. While Apple did us a favor and finally brought back HDMI and SD support on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup, there’s still a number of ports missing. This hub delivers an additional 4K30 HDMI output, as well as USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports. On top of that, there’s a USB-C charging passthrough at up to 60W as well, meaning you can use this single hub for both input and output connections on your Mac, as well as charge it. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending $10 on a multi-port hub, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $8 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

Speaking of the latest MacBook Pros from Apple, did you see that both the 14- and 16-inch M2 Pro models are on sale from $1,899 right now? Delivering the latest tech Apple has to offer, both models pack the native HDMI and SD support that we mentioned above, as well as MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt 4/USB4 support, and a Liquid Retina XDR display. Check out our previous coverage to learn why these laptops would make a great desktop replacement in your setup.

ORICO 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The intelligent USB C dock perfectly combine all functions you need. It extends one Type C port to 4K HDMI port1, USB 3.0 port1, USB 2.0 port2, USB-C power delivery charging port1. It can perfectly settle the problem of only one USB C port of your laptop. All hub ports can work simultaneously. Mirror or extend the display of your phone/laptop/tablet with usb-c hub HDMI port and directly stream 4K UHD @ 30Hz video to HDTV, monitor or projector or downward compatible with 1080P@120Hz and 2K@120Hz. Enjoy movies with your family on big screens or make a vivid presentation in a meeting.

