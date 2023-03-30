Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger $11 (40% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger for $10.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XEXFQ2TY at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Coming in at 40% off the typical going rate of $18 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $7 and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you have a spring road trip planned or just need to charge on your way home from work, this is a fantastic buy to keep in your car. There are two USB-C ports here, which allow for fast charging of iPhone and Android smartphones with ease. This car charger delivers a total of 40W of power, meaning both connected devices receive a full 20W here. This means that you can use a 15W MagSafe charger in the car, and also allows for charging of Apple’s iPad lineup as well as other devices too.
The UGREEN USB car charger can quickly charge both your phone and tablet at the same time, saving time for drivers and passengers. Charges up to 4x faster than 5V/1A and charges the iPhone 13 up to 60% in about 30 minutes. UGREEN type c car charger has a built-in intelligent power management chip that automatically adapts output power to protect the device while maximizing charging speed and efficiency, CE & UL & USB-IF certified, providing over-temperature, over-current, over-charge, and over-voltage protection to make you charge faster and safer. UGREEN USB C car charger is made of aluminum alloy for fast heat dissipation, scratch-resistant surface, and long life. The minimalist design complements the vehicle’s interior. Mini thumb-sized size saves space.
