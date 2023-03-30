Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger $11 (40% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger for $10.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XEXFQ2TY at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Coming in at 40% off the typical going rate of $18 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $7 and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you have a spring road trip planned or just need to charge on your way home from work, this is a fantastic buy to keep in your car. There are two USB-C ports here, which allow for fast charging of iPhone and Android smartphones with ease. This car charger delivers a total of 40W of power, meaning both connected devices receive a full 20W here. This means that you can use a 15W MagSafe charger in the car, and also allows for charging of Apple’s iPad lineup as well as other devices too.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The UGREEN USB car charger can quickly charge both your phone and tablet at the same time, saving time for drivers and passengers. Charges up to 4x faster than 5V/1A and charges the iPhone 13 up to 60% in about 30 minutes. UGREEN type c car charger has a built-in intelligent power management chip that automatically adapts output power to protect the device while maximizing charging speed and efficiency, CE & UL & USB-IF certified, providing over-temperature, over-current, over-charge, and over-voltage protection to make you charge faster and safer. UGREEN USB C car charger is made of aluminum alloy for fast heat dissipation, scratch-resistant surface, and long life. The minimalist design complements the vehicle’s interior. Mini thumb-sized size saves space.

