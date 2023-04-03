Greenworks’ 40V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw includes an 8Ah battery for $304

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $380 $304

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 18-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw Kit for $303.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $380 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only the second time it’s hit this price and there’s been just one time where it fell lower, which was to $289 back at the beginning of March. Ready to handle trimming your yard for spring, this chainsaw will be convenient to have at home year around. It has an 18-inch chain and bar and the included 8Ah battery can cut up to 150 slices from a 4×4 on a single charge. The brushless motor has twice as much torque as brushed versions, too. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to worry about gas or motor oil here, and spark plug changes will be a thing of the past as well. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Greenworks 10.5A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw to save a bit of cash. It’s available for $54, which saves quite a bit today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not battery powered, but all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features a similar 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

Don’t forget that Sun Joe’s SPX205E-XT portable electric pressure washer on sale for $59 right now. This marks a return to its low price that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll find that this electric pressure washer allows you to ditch gas and oil from another outdoor tool and continue your march toward a greener living experience in 2023.

Greenworks 40V 18-inch Electric Chainsaw Kit features:

The Greenworks 40V lithium-ion platform powers over 40 outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and much more! The 40V lithium-ion battery provides the power you need, and delievers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/2 acre with the available 2Ah, 2.5Ah, 3Ah, 4Ah, 5Ah, and 6Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAF701, BAF702, L-300, BAF704, BAF705, L-600 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 40V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment

