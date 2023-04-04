Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger sports a built-in kickstand at $36 (Second-best, Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand at $35.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, this is the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. This is only the third markdown yet, and matches the 2023 low after first going on sale back at the start of February. Launching last year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels, but that’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $13 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we start off the work week.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!