HORI’s premium Split Pad Pro transforms into a pro controller at $60 shipped (Amazon low)

You know those HORI Split Pad Pro controller for Switch? They provide a full size controller experience for Nintendo’s console but only in portable mode. However, we are now tracking a new Amazon low on the HORI Split Pad Pro with Attachment Set at $59.99 shipped. This regularly $80 package provides the same on-the-go Split Pad Pro experience detailed above – effectively attaching to either aside of the Switch display for full size controls – alongside a middle attachment so you can also use it like a wired pro controller when at home. It certainly doesn’t feature the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom paint job like the new Nintendo model, but it is officially licensed with a sort of translucent black treatment, red accents, and a more versatile design. Head below for more details.

Now if the middle attachment aspect of the model above that transforms the Split Pad setup into a pro one isn’t of interest, just go with the original. You can score a standard issue Split Pad Pro at just under $50 on Amazon right now in various colorways.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on the Switch OLED console down at $300 shipped, or $50 off. This deal comes just in time for next month’s launch of the highly anticipated Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – just remember Amazon still has the special edition themed edition of the OELD console in-stock and shipping for $360 shipped right now, you can get all of the details you need on it in our feature piece.

HORI Split Pad Pro with Attachment Set features:

Full-size controller experience in handheld mode

Affix Split Pad Pro to Attachment Set for wired controller option

Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and D-Pad

Includes mic input for gaming audio and voice chat functionality, Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

