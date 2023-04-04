HORI’s premium Split Pad Pro transforms into a pro controller at $60 shipped (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $80 $60
HORI Split Pad Pro with Attachment Set

You know those HORI Split Pad Pro controller for Switch? They provide a full size controller experience for Nintendo’s console but only in portable mode. However, we are now tracking a new Amazon low on the HORI Split Pad Pro with Attachment Set at $59.99 shipped. This regularly $80 package provides the same on-the-go Split Pad Pro experience detailed above – effectively attaching to either aside of the Switch display for full size controls – alongside a middle attachment so you can also use it like a wired pro controller when at home. It certainly doesn’t feature the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom paint job like the new Nintendo model, but it is officially licensed with a sort of translucent black treatment, red accents, and a more versatile design. Head below for more details. 

Now if the middle attachment aspect of the model above that transforms the Split Pad setup into a pro one isn’t of interest, just go with the original. You can score a standard issue Split Pad Pro at just under $50 on Amazon right now in various colorways. 

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on the Switch OLED console down at $300 shipped, or $50 off. This deal comes just in time for next month’s launch of the highly anticipated Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – just remember Amazon still has the special edition themed edition of the OELD console in-stock and shipping for $360 shipped right now, you can get all of the details you need on it in our feature piece. 

HORI Split Pad Pro with Attachment Set features:

  • Full-size controller experience in handheld mode
  • Affix Split Pad Pro to Attachment Set for wired controller option
  • Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and D-Pad
  • Includes mic input for gaming audio and voice chat functionality, Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

simplehuman’s spring cleaning event from $20: Sen...
Save 25% on Dyson’s Pure Cool TP01 HEPA Purifier ...
Bring the PAC-MAN Couchcade to a friend’s with 10...
ASUS’ upgraded RT-AX86U Pro Wi-Fi 6 gaming router...
Garmin’s rearview radar for bikes keeps you safe ...
PreSonus’ Revelator Dynamic stream/podcast USB Mi...
Lululemon April deals are live! Save up to 50% off jogg...
9to5Toys Daily: April 4, 2023 – Apple Watch SE 2 $219...
Load more...
Show More Comments