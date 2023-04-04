Smartphone Accessories: Pexxus 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charging Station $15.50, more

The official Pexxus Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charging Station with Adapter for $15.74 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 2QPGVUM7 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $35 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers 55% in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this charger. If you’re tired of not having a singular place to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, then this is the solution. It includes an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 adapter in the package so you have everything to get started right away. There’s a wireless charging pad which dishes out 7.5W to iPhone and 10W to Android smartphones, and you’ll also find a built-in 2W Apple Watch puck as well as a 3W AirPods pad. All of this combines to deliver a cohesive experience to power your entire Apple kit with a single wall plug without breaking the bank.
PEXXUS Wireless Charging Stations can help you tame clutter, let you see a sleek charging stand on your counter, desk or nightstand than a rat’s nest of cables. It can further simplify your setup, giving you a single spot for your phone, smartwatch, wireless earbuds. This charging station may not be as fast or efficient as wired charging, but it can be a lot more convenient. A portable charger is important to have since this company&home work switching period it keeps our Phones,iWatches,Airpods alive when we need them most. At some point we all find ourselves out of the house with low battery life. As such you’ll need this portable charger for all your smart devices rather than three different chargers. This also applies to your Nintendo Switch
