UGREEN’s new 45W USB-C GaN charger hits $24 low (Reg. $40), more from $12

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $23.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 10NEXODE at checkout. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at 40% off. It’s $2 below our previous mention, and one of the first discounts of the year. Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN charger features:

Dual-Port Simultaneous Charge: Charge your iPhone 14 and iPad Air fast and simultaneously. Either USB-C port outputs up to 45W to your MacBook Air M2 2022 Go from 0% to 72% within an hour. This 45W dual usb c charger is compatible with Macbook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 14-8 Series, Samsung S22 Ultra-S10 Series, Steam Deck, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8. Pixel 7 Pro and more.

