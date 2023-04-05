Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs

Benro is taking the guess work out of getting perfectly level photos and videos with its all-new Theta tripod. Arriving as the world’s first auto-leveling releases of its kind, the two new offerings feature motorized legs that can automatically orient itself into a perfectly level position.

Benro launches upcoming Theta auto-leveling tripod

Benro might not be the name that immediately comes to mind for photography gear, but the company has nearly three decades of experience under its belt. Established all the way back in 1995, the brand has been releasing everything from camera bags to tripods, though it’s the latter category that we’re focusing on today.

Launching on Kickstarter, the company is now debuting its most capable tripod to date with the new Benro Theta. By applying that 28 years of experience towards one of the most feature-packed models on the market, this new release has one key feature that is said to be a world’s first.

Said to be the first tripod hitting the market with auto-leveling tech built right in, the Benro Theta takes one of the most intelligent approaches yet to ensure your content looks its best. Inside the unassuming tripod are motorized legs that can automatically adjust the position to be level. It completely eliminates the need to manually adjust the legs, with a ball head mount that helps keep the camera itself level throughout the process.

There’s also a Max version that takes the typical Theta feature set and delivers an even larger build. So if your camera rig could use a heftier tripod to sit on, this model delivers with thicker legs and a taller final build. The entire packages are also comprised with premium materials, like 6061-T6 Aluminum, which allows the Theta to support over 24 pounds of gear. Stepping up to the Theta Max gives you even more support for DSLR rigs, with a 44-pound capacity.

Benro’s new Theta Tripod is good for more than just taking perfectly level photos, too. It can help ensure you’re always getting smooth videos in any environment, but also helps achieve flawless timelapses. If you’ve ever tried to take an extended one over the course of the day or even just to capture the sunset, ensuring your camera is in the exact same position is key. Which of course, the new tripod here can handle. There’s also a mode to help with streaming video, as well.

Back now and save ahead of launching this summer

Already having cleared right past its original $50,000 crowdfunding goal, the Benro Theta is nearing the $2 million mark with plenty of time left. Right now pledging $349 will score you the tripod as part of its early bird special promotion on Kickstarter, while the Theta Max will clock in at $399. There’s up to 52% in savings for locking in your order ahead of time, with Benro currently estimating that it’ll begin shipping the tripods come June 2023.

