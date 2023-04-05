Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS MagSafe Puck Holder $16.50 (Reg. $25.50), more

Amazon is offering the TALK WORKS MagSafe Puck Holder with Cable Management for $16.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25.50, today’s deal not only comes in at the first time it’s been offered under $20, but also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your MagSafe cable is always tangled or a mess, then you’ll want to consider picking up this puck holder. It stores the official MagSafe puck itself as well as the cable, which makes traveling nice and easy. When you’re using the puck, the cable unrolls making it easy to plug in. It also gives the puck a little bit more grip on whatever surface you set it on. Then, when it’s time to go, just roll the cable up in the included cord wrangler and it’ll tuck away nice and tidy in your purse, laptop bag, or anywhere else.
Our cable travel holder is designed for easy USB cable storage without the hassle; this sleek and compact case saves space and headache so you can quickly find and store your 6ft USB-C cable with wireless charging. Features an easy to use design so you can avoid tangled cables; simply pull out the cable or quickly roll it back so your cable is securely stored without taking up too much space. Designed specifically for the iPhone 12 series and newer models, this compact charger holder allows the user to magnetically snap the charger to the phone with a simple click; the case can act as an anchor while charging your device. This compact cord hider and cable holder can be used for the home office or travel; great to include with your desk accessories to easily find your USB cable; our travel cord organizer can be slipped into your tote or bag. TALK WORKS offers tech accessories that make our lives easier and more enjoyable. Our products include phone charging accessories, gaming accessories, charging cables, power banks, and much more.
