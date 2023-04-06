Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy 5-port 76W USB-C/A Car Charger $13, more

Nulaxy Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 5-port 76W USB-C/A Car Charger for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $16 typically, today’s deal delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charger has a unique function of having two individual power panels. The main one is up at the DC plug itself, which has an 18W USB-A port as well as a 20W USB-C plug to charge various devices simultaneously. Then, there’s a cord that comes off the main hub with a clip so you can add power to the back of your vehicle. On the secondary hub, you’ll find an 18W USB-A port as well as another USB-A and USB-C that share 20W between the two. In all, this system delivers three USB-A and two USB-C plugs to power up all of your devices at one time with ease.

With an impressive 76W charging power, this charger can support high charging speed for your phone, tablets, and other mobile devices. The built-in intelligent chips can provide the optimal charging efficiency for you. Let it be your best traveling companion. This multi-port car charger can effortlessly help you keep everything charging simultaneously. This multi-port car charger is perfect for big groups or family trips. Whether you need your phone for navigation or the iPad for entertaining your kids, this car charger will make sure everything is charging simultaneously. This car charger adapter is a must-have for your car! It has four protection statuses for safety (Overheating Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Over-current Protection, Over voltage Protection) and a durable design that will last you for years to come. With this car charger, you’ll always be able to charge safely and efficiently in your car, no matter where you go.

