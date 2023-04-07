Score a Rove R2-4K Dash Cam for upcoming road trips at $80 (33% off), more up to $100 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ROVE Amazon storefront is offering up to 33% off its dash cams and accessories. You can score the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is 33% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also well below the previous $102 deal and the lowest we have tracked since it dropped to $80 for Black Friday last year. As the name suggests, the R2 is capable of 4K resolutions alongside “Super Night Vision” tech (Ultra-low NT96660 + SONY IMX335) for low light conditions and has both Wi-Fi and GPS built-in – you can access your footage via your smartphone as well as accurately record locations and speeds within it. Other features include parking mode, motion detection, 15-degree wide-angle lens, G-sensor, loop-cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse, and it can support up to 512GB of onboard microSD storage. More deals and details below.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Gold Box Rove deals waiting on this landing page. Starting from $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there are some of the brand’s microSD cards marked down alongside its higher-end Rove R3 Dash Cam that is now $100 off and at the lowest price we have tracked in 2023.

However if you’re looking to add some additional microSD storage to your setup, dash cam or otherwise, you’ll also want to check out the Amazon lows we are tracking on Samsung’s latest models with deals starting from under $9.50 Prime shipped.

While we are on the subject, here’s a rare discount on Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter and a discounted Nulaxy 5-port 76W USB-C/A Car Charger at just $13.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam features:

The Rove R2-4k dash camera can record videos up to a resolution of 2160p. The ultra hd video recording quality is so good that you will notice so much more clarity and quality difference than all other car dash cams. Revolutionary Super Night Vision Technology (Ultra-low liensor NT96660 + SONY IMX335) helps to get comparatively clearer footage and images from the recording in low light condition. Use the ROVE App to view and manage dash cam recordings instantly on your iOS and android devices. By using the app you can download your recorded 4k videos directly to your smart phone and then easily share these on social media with friends and family.

