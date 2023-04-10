LEGO’s popular Ideas Medieval Blacksmith sees first discount of the year at $150 (Save $30)

Marking the first discount of the year, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith kit. Normally fetching $180 since receiving a permanent price cut last fall, today’s offer lands at $149.99 shipped. Not only is this delivering a new 2023 low with $30 in savings attached, but it’s one of the rarest discounts we’ve seen this year on the LEGO front. It hasn’t been on sale since last August, where it also sold for $150, and is delivering a chance to complement some of the other medieval builds from the LEGO Group as of late.

Assembling a more modern take on the Classic Castle theme, the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith arrives with 2,164 pieces that stacks up to a detailed and display-worthy building from the Middle Ages. There’s a full interior complete with all of the fixings you’d expect from a blacksmith shop, as well as four minifigures, a horse-drawn cart, and more. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage from when it hit the scene back in May of 2021.

Today’s discount is all the more notable considering that the new LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle is now also on store shelves. So if you’re looking to complement the largest LEGO castle to date with a neat little side build, this kit continues all of the medieval action. It’s also worth noting that even before the Medieval Blacksmith raised in price, it was sold out for the better part of last year. So now not only can you bring this one to your collection period, but also save some cash from what you’d pay elsewhere.

Of course if you’re after the latest and greatest, this week also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets hit the scene for the start of April. The first day of every month sees new models hit store shelves, and this time around is putting everything but Star Wars in the spotlight. Shocker, we know! With new kits from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 being joined by the relaunch of the Indiana Jones theme, there’s plenty of new creations on tap today. We break down everything new for April, while also highlighting the best of the best.

More on the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith:

Take a break from modern life and build this magnificent LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith (21325) display model. The architectural details of a 3-level building from the Middle Ages are lovingly recreated in LEGO style. The roof and top 2 levels lift off for easy viewing of the fully furnished bedroom and kitchen, plus a workshop that is packed with items you’d have seen in a real medieval blacksmith’s smithy.

