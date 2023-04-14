Today’s Android game and app deals: Demon’s Rise 2, Tempest, Up Left Out, more

We are just hours away from the end of the work week now so let’s take a look at Friday’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to browse through our Android hardware deal hub including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at one of the best prices of the year as well as these 2023 lows on Google’s latest Nest doorbells. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Demon’s Rise 2, Tempest, Up Left Out, Ice Rage, King of Dragon Pass, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Demon’s Rise 2:

Demon’s Rise 2 is a turn-based, tactical RPG set in a brutal and unforgiving fantasy world. Taking place amidst a horrific war in the cold north, the campaign will see your party fight innumerable enemies, huge monsters and powerful sorcerers. Victory will require the tactical use of terrain, morale, formations and magic. Build an increasingly powerful war band, command demonic allies, and crush those that stand against you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!